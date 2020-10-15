Versión en español

They tried their best to save Halloween, but the Key Biscayne Village Council Tuesday night decided the ghoulishness of COVID-19 remains too frightening, so, there will be no official Halloween events or trick-or-treating on the island.

Mayor Mike Davey had hoped to have a parade of socially-distant dressed-up village staff walking through the neighborhoods -- similar to the impromptu Easter Bunny parade held earlier in the pandemic. Also considered was a drive-by at the Community Center, with dressed up employees.

But council member Luis Lauredo expressed concern about holding any gathering due to the persistence of the coronavirus. The incident this week at MAST Academy, where several students were stricken, forcing the school to close for a day while the facility was disinfected, was also noted.

“Things are spreading,” Lauredo said. “I would err on the side of caution” because the crowds would present “an opportunity for it to get out of hand.”

With the decision, the village was drafting an announcement saying Key Biscayne Halloween was canceled. It will be sent to Miami and surrounding cities to ensure no crowds show up here for festivities.