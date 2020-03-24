Effective at 12:01 a.m. tonight, the City of Miami is ordering all residents to “shelter in place” – staying at home until further notice.

This is the City’s latest attempt to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, which at last report, had affected 196 residents, by far the most of any municipality in the state.

All non-essential travel within the City of Miami, including by automobile, public transit, motorcycle, etc., is prohibited.

The only exemptions to this order are:

- Travel to seek goods and services from essential retail establishments, such as grocery stores and pharmacies

- Travel to perform work in support of essential activities and establishments

- Travel within the City to deliver essential services to homes, such as repair, landscaping and pool services

Residents may engage in outdoor recreational activities except in public places already closed to the public such as parks. When outdoors, residents must practice social distancing at all times.