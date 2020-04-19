In a Sunday video message, Village of Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey reported on a morning call with Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez that included Mayors and Managers of coastal communities in the county.

Davey said there is no plan to reopen the beaches in the near future, adding that is probably one if the last things that will open, and will have “significant restrictions” when they do reopen.

As of Sunday morning, Miami-Dade County has 9,166 cases, by far the most of any county in the state.

According to Davey, parks and golf courses will likely open sooner rather than later, although there is no definitive date set.

Mayor Gimenez is holding a virtual town hall meeting with county residents tomorrow.

Regarding marinas, when they reopen, rafting will continue to be prohibited and there will be a limit on the number of people allowed per vessel.

The village has an executive order in place closing the parks. Davey said that when the county opens parks, the village will “reevaluate what our order is”