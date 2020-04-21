This is a developing story

President Donald Trump said Monday, via Twitter, that he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States due to concerns about the nation's battle with the coronavirus.

He said the move is needed to protect jobs.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" he wrote.

Trump previously restricted travel from China and Europe to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Millions of Americans have applied for unemployment after companies let go employees after business lockdowns to stem the virus contagion.

It's not clear from Trump's tweet whether the order would bar non-U.S. citizens from traveling to the country for business or to visit family.

More details as they become available.