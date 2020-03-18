The closest shopping mall to the island, Brickell City Centre, will be temporarily closing the popular center, effective Thursday, March 25.

Swire Properties Inc., developer of Brickell City Centre, told Islander News in a statement ““We have made the difficult decision to temporarily close Brickell City Centre’s retail shops from March 19 through March 25, at minimum, for the well-being and best interest of our community. This is not a decision we take lightly as we know this affects a considerable number of people: guests, residents, retailers, employees and suppliers.”

For the time-being, select common areas will remain open, accessible, and maintained to allow access for the center’s many restaurants that will be servicing takeout and delivery orders.

Earlier this evening, some of the most popular malls in South Florida owned by Simon Property Group, including Dadeland, Aventura, Miami International, The Falls and Sawgrass Mills, announced they will also close, effective at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. It was not clear whether the restaurants in these malls would stay open for takeout and delivery orders.

Earlier in the week, Macy’s announced it was closing their stores, as well as their Bloomingdale chain, until at least March 31st. Other large retail chains, like Bath & Body Works and DSW also announced closings.

The retail closures follow President Donald Trump message Monday that gatherings should be no larger than 10 people.