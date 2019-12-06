Bridg-It
The creators of a new digital platform and app designed to improve school culture, climate and student safety will demonstrate their program at 6 p.m. Dec. 11 at the the KB Community Center’s Lighthouse Room.

The appearance of Jeff Ervine and Dr. Michael Gillespie is being put on by Key Biscayne Community Foundation and the Village of Key Biscayne. The national program is entitled “Bridg-It; Default to Positive: Creating and Sustaining Positive, Healthy School Climate and Culture.”

Ervine and Gillespie will discuss why Bridg-it is needed and how it is changing school communities around the country. All residents are invited to attend this free event.

If you have any questions, email info@keybiscaynefoundation.org or call (305) 361-2770.

