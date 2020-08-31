According to the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression 15 formed off the East Coast of the US.

If the system continues to develop, it could become the next named tropical storm - Nana.

At 5 p.m. the system was located approximately 190 miles south-southwest of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

NOAA is monitoring another disturbance moving into the eastern Caribbean. That feature could compete for a name with the depression off the coast and will send heavy rain into parts of Central America later this week.

The next named storm after Nana will be called Omar.

Seven named storms have already made landfall in the U.S. this year, a new record. Hurricane Laura broke the previous records set in 1886 and 1916 when six storms came ashore in the continental U.S. through the end of August.

In addition to Laura, Marco, Isaias, Hanna, Fay, Cristobal and Bertha all made landfall this year.

NOAA is also monitoring a tropical wave that is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa and gradual development is possible through the week.

