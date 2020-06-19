Fishing in the Key Biscayne area this past week was a bit slow.

The offshore guys had some action from kingfish to 15 pounds, bonito's, a few blackfin tuna, wahoo, a few sailfish and scattered catches of mahi mahi (dolphin fish).

The best action for all species mentioned, except the dolphins, came in depths from 80 feet out to 300 feet of water. The dolphin fish were being caught from the blue water edge out past 1,000 feet of water. The dolphins were found along weed lines, under terns and frigate birds and around floating debris.

Mutton snappers, vermillion snappers, a few groupers and amberjacks were taking live baits fished near artificial reefs. Tarpon were being caught and released around the Key Biscayne bridges and along the open water southeast of Masta Point.

Hit the Deep blue waters for Mahi Mahi!

NOAA Weather is forecasting light winds for the Key Biscayne area this weekend. If the forecast holds then it will be easy for most boaters to get out where the mahi mahi have been.

Grab some fresh rigged ballyhoo, squid, feathers, and your favorite trolling lures and head offshore till you hit a distinct blue water edge. Maybe 400 feet of water. From there start looking for terns, frigate birds, floating debris and significant weed lines and patches of Sargasso weeds as you work further offshore. Keep looking until you find the mahi.

Each angler is allowed 10 mahi each, and each fish must measure 20 inches or more from tip of nose to fork of tail. No more than 60 mahi per boat.

Captain Alan Sherman is a full time South Florida fishing guide and has over 30 years of experience on the offshore and inshore waters of South Florida.

Contact him at Get Em Sportfishing Charters, or (786) 436-2064.