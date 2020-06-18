Calls for referendum on new bike lane plan

By invitation I called into the June 9 council meeting to offer my opinion of the recent decision to add green lanes on Crandon Boulevard. in both directions (though probably a moot point at this time.

I have been a KB property owner for the last 26 years and love living here. I moved to KB for the lifestyle and safety it provided as I believe is the case with most other residents. That lifestyle has slowly been disintegrating with the infusion of crime, congestion and overpopulation. And now a “green bicycle expressway.”

As Mr. Lauredo stated in the Islander article of June 4: “There is no good reason for KB to change the bike lanes within the Village on Crandon that we now have.”

The cyclists entering the Key do not pay tolls or add to the economy, and in fact are just not good neighbors.

KB residents will never change to bikes instead of cars because this is now a family island and that is why golf carts are so popular.

KB bikers will shy away from a green lane since it will be dominated by the pelotons. They will stay on the sidewalks.

I am very disappointed with this rushed decision made by the council without any discussion (to my knowledge), which impacts the lives of every single KB resident on a daily basis. This should be their decision!

In my estimation it calls for a referendum vote.

Barbara Larkin