Life on the campaign trail in Key Biscayne is rich with opportunities to learn and connect

Running for office in Key Biscayne is often characterized by stress, opportunity and -- unlike nearby, larger municipalities -- often a complete lack of competition. Some years, no campaign is necessary because so few candidates apply. But when there is competition, it usually involves friends and neighbors running against each other. The campaign experience can, therefore, be quite mixed.

Some look forward to the opportunity. “My favorite part of (holding) office is generally the campaigns,” says Mayor Michael Davey, who is running unopposed this year and will therefore be automatically renewed for Village Mayor through 2022. “Campaigns are a way to get ideas out and to get people understanding what you want to do, trying to distinguish yourself from your competitors.”

Davey says he values the process of going door to door meeting residents.

When he sought the GOP nomination for House District 112 in the 2016 election, he campaigned throughout Key Biscayne, the city of Miami, and parts of Coral Gables. While campaigning in Miami-Dade, he met residents he normally wouldn’t have crossed paths with, particularly residents of low-income apartments who deal with the effects of gentrification in Miami.

Davey said this was “hard to see” and that it was “eye opening to recognize the ramifications … We’ve got to figure out what we can do to help offset life for those people. What can we do to help them?”

Asked how that 2016 campaign experience has affected his current agenda in office, he said he is “trying to create relationships with the city of Miami” and is interested in community building projects that could unite the larger Miami-Dade community.

Davey will not have the door to door campaign experience this fall since he is running unopposed for Village Mayor. “When you’re unopposed, you have no campaign,” he said.

“Local Key Biscayne politics is a much more intimate election campaigning process (than larger campaigns),” he said. “You can really speak one on one with people and they can get a feel for you.”

That said, Davey is happy his family will not have to endure the stress of another campaign. Also, he added, not having to run a campaign means it is “easier to continue to get things done.”

On the advice of legal counsel, Davey declined to comment about the recent complaint with the Florida Elections Commission against the Village Clerk filed by Gustavo Tellez, who claims he was misled during his attempt to file paperwork to enter the mayoral election. Reached Tuesday, Tellez said he has not heard anything from the Commission on his complaint.

The divisive nature of modern political life is perhaps the leading cause of local residents opting to stay on the sidelines, said Dr. Michael Kelly, who served on Village Council for two 4-year terms, from 2008 to 2016.

“We’re in an age of personal politics, where people will say things online and in emails that they would never say to your face,” said Kelly. “It can be difficult at times...there’s not a lot of attraction for the average person in the community for them to want to become that involved in that scenario.”

One way to encourage more people to run for office, Kelly suggested, is for former council members to hold a public forum in which interested residents can ask questions about the process of running for office. “That might take away some of their fears, which are due to not understanding what it’s like.”

Robert Vernon certainly understands what it’s like being in public service to the community. He served on Village Council from 2002-2006 and was unopposed for his two mayoral terms in 2006 and 2008.

Being mayor is time consuming, unpaid community service, he said. “I understand why people don’t want to (run), for sure. It takes up a fair amount of your time. You’re requested to do a lot more off the island than people think,” he said. “The city of Miami Commission, Board for County Commission… We have to maintain a good positive working relationship with both those entities.”

Furthermore, mayors are “not getting compensated in any way. Not even a stipend.”

Vernon was grateful to run unopposed for both of his mayoral terms. “There’s no question it’s a relief to not have to get a campaign team together, to raise money, to put out your signs, to get people to volunteer on your behalf ...to make phone calls on your behalf, to go door to door…

“I don’t know how the real politicians do it, quite frankly.”

Vernon said running for office on Key Biscayne isn’t too rigorous since it’s such a small island, and the subset of voters that candidates need to focus on is even smaller: “It comes to a point where you know the areas you need to focus on and you concentrate on them.”

While the size of the island creates easier access to voters, the intimacy of running on such a small island can be stressful.

The 2018 mayoral race was between two longtime friends, Davey and Luis “Lucho” De La Cruz. “Everyone knows each other,” said De La Cruz. “There’s not much more than one degree of separation. When I ran against my good friend, that meant that we had a lot of mutual friends that had to pick sides.”

Davey said he thinks they did a “pretty good job of not putting pressure” on their friends, but De La Cruz deemed it a “horrible” experience. “I wouldn’t do it again if i knew it was going to be like that… I can help my community in different ways.”

Even still, others embrace the unique lifestyle of local island politics. “I enjoyed every minute of it,” said Vernon, adding that he hopes others go out for the same opportunity. Three council seats are up this November.

“I think it’s important to have diversity and different ideas, different thoughts,” he added. “If there was never an election, you’d have the same people making the decisions for you the rest of your life.”

To file to run for the office of Councilmember, any Key Biscayne resident who has lived here for a year or more must file completed candidate paperwork at the Village Clerk’s office between noon on Aug. 10 through noon on Aug. 20.

Candidate paperwork is now available at the Clerk’s office.