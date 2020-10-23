Dear Editor,

The events of the last few days have made me realize that the political campaigns in Key Biscayne are no longer immune from the extreme political ideology so pervasive in our national politics. We always had rivalry among political candidates, but the discourse was always unifying, cordial and respectful, which distinguished our political campaigns from other municipalities in Miami-Dade County.

We now have campaigns trying to undo what we have accomplished during years of hard work. They are attempting to disrupt the amiable way of life of our community. For the first time since I can remember we have obnoxious carnival-barkers with megaphones on Crandon Boulevard spewing misinformation to the passing public -- including outrageous and unsubstantiated claims of corruption in our village council, tax increases, and (in some cases) demanding that council meetings be carried out in Spanish.

Surrogates of these candidates have also spread ridiculous assertions that our village would succumb to Communism if we were to vote to approve the proposed bond, calling all of us who support the GO Bond a “GROUP OF BANDITS.” Seriously?

It is imperative that the voters of Key Biscayne pay attention to what some of the candidates want to do to our community. We must actively participate in the election process, watch the candidate debates, and learn as much as possible about each one of them before deciding whom to vote for. This is a very important election. The future of our community is very much at stake.

Experience in our local government is imperative at this difficult time. Take care of your vote like your quality of life depends on it... BECAUSE IT DOES!

Thank you,

Patricia Romano