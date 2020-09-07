Candidates need to talk about police funding>

Dear Editor,

The village has 10 candidates running for council. This is an unusually large number of candidates and I suspect it reflects the significant local issues that currently confront the village.

One national issue that could have a serious impact on the village is the call by some people to defund the police. The council members elected this November will be deciding on the village budget, including the police department’s budget.

As our primary community news source, which will be reporting the council candidates platforms, the Islander should be adamant in its insistence that each candidate clearly state his or her position on the critical issue of how they will govern when the issue of the funding for our police force is before the council.

Thank you,

Ed Sawyer