Key Biscayne trembled on Tuesday afternoon when an earthquake measuring 7.7 earthquake on the Richter scale struck six miles deep in the Caribbean. The quake’s epicenter was 86 miles northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and 87 miles west-southwest of Niquero, Cuba.

The tremor began on the island at 2:10 p.m. and lasted just a few seconds. It was, however, clearly felt in many buildings. Residents were confused when their furniture suddenly started moving.

At this time, there are no reports of damage or personal injuries in the countries in the region.

The American Meteorological Service Tsunami Alert Center said waves that reached 3 feet above the tide level were possible for some areas of Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico, The Cayman Islands and Jamaica.

The earthquake could be felt strongly in Santiago, the largest Cuban city in the east, Belkis Guerrero, who works at a Catholic cultural center in downtown Santiago, told the Associated Press news service.

“We were all sitting and we felt that the chairs were moving,” he said. “We hear the noise of everything moving.”

At 4:44 p.m. the Village sent out the following communication via Village Connect:

Village has been made aware of reported aftershocks in Miami Dade County from an earthquake south of Cuba. There is currently no alerts for Key Biscayne or Miami Dade County. Village Officials continue to monitor the latest information with local, state and federal officials.

