Carl Reiner, creator of “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” dead at 98

Carl Reiner, the iconic comedian, best known for creating the hit TV Show ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show,' passed away Monday at the age of 98. Reiner died in his home in Beverly Hills, California with family at his side.

Reiner was a talented and versatile performer, writer and director.

He directed comedy smashes such as “Oh God” with George Burns and “The Jerk” with Steve Martin.

With Reiner writing and producing, “The Dick Van Dyke Show” became a comedy classic. Actor Dick Van Dyke played Rob Petrie, a comedy writer living in New Rochelle, N.Y. The show featured Mary Tyler Moore as the wife and Larry Mathews as the son. The show ran for five seasons, winning 15 Emmys.

Nearing 80, he landed a role in 2001′s “Ocean’s Eleven,” opposite George Clooney and Brad Pitt. He then acted in two “Ocean’s” sequels.