Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran sent a 3-page letter Friday to Perla Tabares-Hantman, Miami-Dade County Public Schools board president, and Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, stating he had “grave concerns” about the school system’s decision to postpone the planned Oct. 5 opening of school buildings.

In the letter, Corcoran said Dade’s decision to delay the return of students for in-person instructions “directly contradicts” the reopening plan the school district originally submitted to the state.

Miami-Dade’s School Board voted Sept. 22 to open schools for some students on Oct. 14, with all students who opted to return to classrooms to be there by Oct. 21. The decision gives schools more time to add safety measures to help control Covid-19 outbreaks.

Due to the high number of coronavirus infections in the county, Dade secured permission from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to start the 2020-21 school year with all-remote learning.

In the letter to the district, Corcoran ordered Miami-Dade to reopen by Oct. 5 or explain why the district was not ready to go, saying that keeping schools closed was “extremely difficult” on students with disabilities and was “harmful to students who are experiencing violence, abuse and food insecurity in their homes.”

The Miami Dade County PTA/PTSA released a statement Sunday opposing the move by the DOE, questioning “the sudden change in attitude,” adding that “All of us want to return to some form of normalcy, including having our children back in our brick and mortar schools…when it is safe to do so. Rushing the process will put our children and families in jeopardy.”

The PTA/PTSA is encouraging parents to send their comments directly to Corcoran and “stop putting politics over the safety of our children!” The organization provided an email and phone number for parents: Commssioner@fldoe.org and 850-245-0505.

There is a planned demonstration – “Masks are disposable, Teachers are not! - set for Monday, September 28 at 4:30 p.m. in front of the Miami-Dade County Public Schools headquarters at 1450 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33132.