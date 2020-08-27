Casting Boutique ending 25-year run on Aug. 31

“Challenge accomplished,” said Castings Boutique owner Valerie Levy about the goal she established 25 years ago when she opened the boutique in part, to “bring life” to fashion to the island..

Levy has mixed emotions deciding to close Castings, citing many factors for the decision, mainly Covid and the fact her lease was expiring. “A lot of our customers are afraid to come in, to try clothes on and touch things,” said Levy, adding that "the pandemic took the summer tourists and visitors which stores like Castings depended on for business."

Asked what was next, Levy laughed and said “keep you posted.”

“I always thought that when the boutique closed, I would travel, but that’s not going to happen. (I) will come up with something,” said Levy, who even has her own fashion line – Valerie – that is manufactured in Bali.

“Wish I could say goodbye before we close,” said Levy, referring to customers who have supported her. “So many memories.”

On Wednesday, Brigitte de Langeron, P.A. with Fortune Realty was joined by Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tatyana Chiocchetti and the Chamber’s Director of Marketing & Member Services Christine Wing, on a toast celebrating Levy’s 25 years in business.

If you are interested in saying goodbye to Valerie and Castings, stop by until Monday, Aug. 31. They are located in the Square Shopping Center on Crandon Boulevard. You may reach them at (305) 365-9797.