CDC: No cruising until the COVID-19 pandemic does not constitute a public health emergency

The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) Thursday issued an extension of the No Sail Order for all cruise ships.

CDC Director Robert Redfield said “The measures we are taking today to stop the spread of COVID-19 are necessary to protect Americans,”

The CDC order ceases operations of cruise ships in waters in which the United States may exert jurisdiction. The new CDC Order will continue until the the expiration of the Secretary of Health and Human Services’ declaration that COVID-19 constitutes a public health emergency, according to the order.

The order prohibits Cruise ship operators from disembarking travelers (passengers or crew) at ports or stations.

You can read details of the order here.