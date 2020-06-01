Monday marks the official start of the hurricane season.

This season is forecasted to be more intense than normal and has not respected the calendar, as there have already been two named storms before June 1; tropical storm Arthur and Bertha.

And is possible that a named storm could form Monday. Remnants of tropical Storm Amanda in the Pacific has now traveled into the Gulf of Mexico, and it has an 80% chance of becoming Tropical Storm Cristobal, according to the National Hurricane Center.

This as county officials work to adapt hurricane preparedness plans to times of pandemic. The Centers for Disease Controls (CDC) has issued hurricane preparedness guidelines.

“Understand that your planning may be different this year because of the need to protect yourself and others from COVID-19,” says the CDC on their website.

In the event of a hurricane in the South Florida area, avoiding the crowding of people will continue to be a primary need and for the county’s plans, as will enable places to house residents who have tested positive.

The CDC advises to allow more time than usual to prepare.

The 2020 Hurricane season “go kit” needs to have a few extra items “that can help protect you and others from COVID-19,” including hand sanitizer, or bar or liquid soap if not available, and two cloth face coverings for each person.

Other CDC “before the storm” preparation advice:

- Home delivery is the safest choice for buying disaster supplies.

- Fill prescriptions by limiting in-person visits to the pharmacy.

- When checking in relatives and neighbors, follow social distancing guidelines and other CDC recommendations to protect yourself and others.

After the storm.

- Continue to use preventive measures like washing your hands and wearing a face covering during cleanup or returning home.

- It may take longer than usual to restore power and water if they are out. Take steps to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning if you use a generator.

- If you are injured or ill, contact your medical provider for treatment recommendations. Remember, accessing care may be more difficult during the pandemic.

Dealing with the pandemic and a hurricane can cause added stress and strong emotions. It is natural to feel anxiety, grief and worry. Getting help will help you, your family and your community recover.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) has online resources and additional information may be found at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Digital company Google has also launched links to online resources to help deal with anxiety.

While the NOOA cannot predict if a hurricane will make landfall in southeast Florida, a report produced by the Colorado State University, pegs the likelihood of our coast being impacted at 69%, a figure higher than the historical average of 52% in recent years.

The forecast calls for three to six could be “major” hurricanes, with sustained winds of at least 111 mph, according to projections for the season that runs through November 30.

The village provides a list of storm related resources on their website. You can access them by clicking here.