The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added six more coronavirus symptoms that are listed on its website. Previously, the CDC had fever, cough and shortness of breath as symptoms of COVID-19.

The CDC has added six additional symptoms, stating that “People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness.”

The new list of symptoms which may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The CDC recommend seeking medical attention if you have any of these emergency warning signs for COVID-19:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

For the CDC complete advisory, click here.