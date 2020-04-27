The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added six more coronavirus symptoms that are listed on its website. Previously, the CDC had fever, cough and shortness of breath as symptoms of COVID-19.
The CDC has added six additional symptoms, stating that “People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness.”
The new list of symptoms which may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
The CDC recommend seeking medical attention if you have any of these emergency warning signs for COVID-19:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to arouse
- Bluish lips or face
For the CDC complete advisory, click here.