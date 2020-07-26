Late last week, the CDC revised its guidelines, now favoring reopening schools. “It is critically important for our public health to open schools this fall,” said CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield in a statement.

“The CDC resources released today will help parents, teachers and administrators make practical, safety-focused decisions as this school year begins,” said Redfield.

According to the CDC the best available evidence indicates if children become infected, they are far less likely to suffer severe symptoms, this according to the updated guidelines on the CDC’s website.

The benefits offered by the CDC regarding going back to school for in-person instructions, include:

- provides educational instruction;

- supports the development of social and emotional skills;

- creates a safe environment for learning;

- addresses nutritional needs

- facilitates physical activity.

As for COVID-19 virus transmission risks, the CDC said, “children aren’t the biggest driving force of transmitting the virus in families.”

“This is consistent with data from both virus and antibody testing, suggesting that children are not the primary drivers of COVID-19 spread in schools or in the community,” reads the CDC’s statement.

The CDC offers ways to help reduce the coronavirus spread, including using social distancing, face masks, and frequent hand washing and keeping kids in pods.