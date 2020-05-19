CDC: “There is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools…”

The Center for Disease Control has updated the guidelines for Public Pools, Hot Tubs, and Water Playgrounds During COVID-19.

Responding to an inquiry by Islander News, a CDC spokesperson said via email “There is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas, or water play areas.”

The email communication added that “…proper operation, maintenance, and disinfection (with chlorine or bromine) should kill COVID-19 in hot tubs, spas, water playgrounds, and water parks…”

The CDC however, does not recommend using community hot tubs, spas, water playgrounds, or water parks: “…you should not use these facilities within local, state, or national parks at this time because they are often crowded and could easily exceed recommended guidance for gatherings. It can also be challenging to keep surfaces clean and disinfected.”

“The virus can spread when people touch surfaces and then touch their unwashed hands to their eyes, nose, or mouth.”

For more information on Water and COVID-19, click here for answers to frequently asked questions.