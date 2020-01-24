Rabbi Avremel Caroline of the Chabad Key Biscayne Jewish Center will this month start a six-session course entitled “Judaism’s Gifts to the World,” which discusses the Jewish roots of some of the most cherished values of Western civilization.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Jan. 28, participants will discover how common ideas of personal responsibility, the inherent sanctity of human life, institutionalized universal education, human equality, the dignity of a day of rest, devotion to family, and a sense of purpose have their origins in ancient Judaism.

“At a moment in which we are witnessing a rise in antisemitism, it is important to explore what has been the true impact of Jews and Judaism on civilization,” Caroline explained. “Understanding Judaism’s historical contribution gives us a deeper appreciation for its continuing relevance and a better understanding of how the moral and ethical institutions we take for granted came into being.”

Judaism’s Gifts to the World explores tensions between social and individual responsibility, the implications of monotheism, the sacredness of human life, the meaning of social equality, how Sabbath observance laid the groundwork for the modern weekend, and the underpinnings of our morality.

Judaism’s Gifts to the World is designed to appeal to people at all levels of knowledge, including those without any background in Jewish learning. The course is open to the public.

has described Judaism’s Gifts to the World as timely and important:

“There can be no doubt that the Jewish contribution to the civilizations of the West and the world is immense,” said Darrin M. McMahon, professor of history at Dartmouth College. “At a time when noxious critics would doubt that contribution, or deny it altogether, the Jewish Learning Institute has offered a timely reminder of the many gifts the Jewish tradition has bestowed.”

For more info call (305) 365-6744 or visit them online.