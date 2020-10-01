Letter to the Editor:

I am responding to (Islander News reporter) George White’s story, “Chamber seeks to counter GO Bond ‘misinformation,’” dated Sept. 28, 2020.

The story is contradictory, and the reporter got the headline and first paragraph completely wrong.

After Vice Mayor Brett Moss’ presentation, our board discussed whether we should prepare an information sheet for the business community. There was no mention or thought of doing so to dispel widespread “misinformation” about the $100 million general obligation bond referendum.

Moss’ special presentation was directed to the chamber board as well as the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne and the ASK club. At the end of his remarks, our board members discussed the possible benefit that might derive from preparing a one-page fact sheet to outline the pros and cons, to help the business community understand what’s at issue here.

The idea was to summarize information without taking an advocacy position on the matter.

It’s an election season, with obvious divisions in the community. We are surprised and more than disappointed that your story plays up a point controversy that did not exist at our meeting. And we are dismayed that you ran this “story” with the photo of Vice Mayor Brett Moss next to the Chamber logo. He was sharing his perspective in his presentation. Your story creates a false impression that Moss was speaking for the chamber.

Regarding the one-sheet, the chamber’s executive committee has determined that there is already a lot of information out there, and that we would not be adding any new information, and could risk creating even more confusion.

Tatyana Chiocchetti, Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce

Editor’s Note: Islander News stands by our story.