Countering "misinformation" a Chamber project after hearing Moss talk GO bonds

After hearing Key Biscayne Vice Mayor Brett Moss discuss the General Obligation bond referendum during a special presentation to its Board of Directors, the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce is formulating a one-page information sheet to distribute to counter what they consider widespread “misinformation” about the $100 million General Obligation Bond referendum.

If approved in the Nov. 3 election, GO bonds could be used by future village councils as a “financing tool” for a slate of resiliency projects, such as mitigating sea level rise and flooding, protecting beaches and shoreline, and hardening infrastructure to the effects of hurricanes.

The chamber board, while not endorsing the referendum, wanted to create a succinct list of “fact-based” information for local businesses, giving both pros and cons.

Moss admitted that the referendum’s language is confusing, resulting in opponents incorrectly saying that $100 million is the amount the council would draw out immediately and then spend as a “blank check” for projects -- with no chance for further community involvement.

Moss pointed out that community input would be worked into the preparation timeline as resiliency projects are designed and planned. The charter has “built-in protections,” he said. So, if the community objects to a specific project, a petition signed by 10 percent of the residents could call for a voter referendum on that project.

Requiring a referendum for each project would, however, make the process more political, slow down the construction start, and as a result impact costs, he said. “These projects take years to put together,’’ he said.

Moss speculated that beach nourishment and shoreline protection may be among the first slate of projects funded with GO bonds, if approved. Most projects will be considered long after he and other current council members are out of office, but he’s certain voters will elect council members with a strong sense of financial responsibility.

Even if the GO bonds referendum fails, under the village charter’s 1% debt cap, the council can borrow up to $82 million, which is 1% of the village’s $8.2 billion in property evaluation. With about $15 million in current debt, that leaves $67 million the council could borrow now.

As for the questions of why this referendum now? Moss contends that the Presidential Election often brings out up to an 80 percent voter turnout, meaning more voters will help decide the important issue.

Moss said he also believes that authorizing the GO bonds as a possible financing method would send a positive message to prospective home buyers and investors and add, as one participant described it, “market credibility.” Another participant likened not having the GO bond option as “sending an army to war without any bullets.”

The chamber document expected out within a week is to be “positive but also include the down side” about the GO bonds financing option and will be targeted for area business owners, chamber members and others.