Effective August 29, Islander News will move issue closing date to allow for more extensive coverage of Village Council Tuesday meetings.

Subscribers who currently receive their weekly newspaper on Wednesday will now receive it Thursday.

Thank you for your continued support as we make this change to further expand our local breaking news on Village business. For questions call the office at: 305.361.3333.

Subscribe to Islander News for one low price, up to 50% off cover price. Call for details.