Chanukah Celebration planned for Village Green on Sunday

Join friends and neighbors and members of Chabad Key Biscayne for the annual Menorah Lighting event. Chanukah is from Sunday, Dec. 22 to Monday, Dec. 30 this year.

This year’s celebration will include some new events sure to please attendees. The celebration will include a bike stunt show by the BMX Trickstars. Their performance features flips and stunts on special ramps being brought for the show.

The menorah lighting will be led by Village dignitaries and Rabbi Caroline. It will be accompanied by live music and entertainment. Donuts, potato latkes, chocolate coins and other Chanukah themed foods will be served. As always, the event is free and open to the entire Key Biscayne community.

For more information, call (305) 725-8758.