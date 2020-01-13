Chic KB, Key Biscayne’s first Spanish language magazine debuts

Versión en español.

The anticipated debut of CHIC KB, the island’s only Spanish-language magazine is now a reality. In its inaugural issue, CHIC features profiles of several Key residents who made an impact with their actions during 2019.

Among those featured are Melissa White, director of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, Manny Riordan of Fill-a-Bag fame, Iggy Larrea from tkA (Team Key Aquatics), and Michele Estevez, among others.

Juanes, the Colombian singer and Key Biscayne resident who was named Person of the Year by the Latin Grammys, graces the cover of the inaugural edition, said Juan Castro Olivera, CHIC ‘s Editor in Chief.

CHIC will publish five times in 2020, with the next issue coming in April. Chic features a modern, fresh design and compelling editorial content, according to Castro Olivera. It’s pages will also feature some of the island's chic events, and keep an eye on cultural and entertainment trends for 2020.

To read Chic KB's e-edition, click here.

CHIC KB is a published by Islander Media Group, the parent company of Islander News, Island Life magazine and KeyBiscaynePortal.com Spanish language website and accompany e-newsletter KeyBis.

The magazine is now available throughout the island, available at places such as:

Golden Hog in Harbor Plaza Iberia Bank in the Square Shopping Center EWM Realty offices in the Winn Dixie Plaza At Novecento in the Winn Dixie Plaza

If you wish to receive a copy delivered to your home, call Karina at (305) 361-3333.

