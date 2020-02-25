Key official of the Chilean government set to move to Key Biscayne

Magdalena Díaz, the head of the cabinet in Chile, leaves her position at the end of February. In March, she will be moving to Key Biscayne with her family, according to La Tercera newspaper in Santiago.

Díaz is expected to arrive in Key Biscayne with her husband, Felipe Contreras, and their two children, ages 9 and 12. According to the Chilean newspaper, Díaz will be in the Miami area for a few months, but it is unknown what her long term plans are.

“Maida,” as her relatives call her, is a social worker and has worked alongside President Sebastian Piñera since 2015, although she has known him since their families spent summers together in Chilean Patagonia as children.

Diaz’s time in government has been tumultuous, as social unrest has gripped the country. Large protest and rioting, which began in October of last year and have left more than 20 dead and scores injured at the hands of security forces. The unrest is the result of increases in the cost of living and inequality among the citizens. In response, President Piñera requested his cabinet resign and announced a referendum on a new Constitution that will take place April 26.