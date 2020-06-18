Christine Housen, longtime resident of Key Biscayne, Florida, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 10th, 2020.

She was 60 years old. Born on September 22nd, 1959 to the late Harry Housen and the late Helen Athalis Housen, she was a graduate of Carrollton High School Miami and Stoney Brook University Long Island.

She received her graduate degree from University of Miami School of Law and one of her first positions was as a reporter for the Miami Review (now the Miami Daily Business Review), where she covered the federal courts.

She later lived in both Washington D.C and New York City, where in 1995, Christine became the Founding Editor of the Directory of Federal Court Guidelines at Aspen Law & Business Panel Publishers. Her success with this publication led to her becoming the Managing Editor of The Almanac of the Federal Judiciary, an index of United States federal judges, which promotes judicial transparency and is a tool for litigators, who seek to recognize judicial biases in federal court cases.

Christine diligently and actively sought information that would be of help to lawyers, who practiced in the federal courts and having a wide national network of friends and colleagues in law, they served as important resources for her efforts. Her talents and devotion made these publications valued.

Christine was a member of the Key Biscayne Yacht Club and parishioner of Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Miami.

She embraced both her Greek and German heritage, was a spectacular gourmet cook and animal lover, enjoyed watching the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, and had a particular love of the German Shepherd breed. Over the years, her own shepherds included Gaga, Pirate & Sailor, and Judge, her last companion. With a big and generous heart, Christine was quick-witted, had a loving spirit, always championed friends in need and “paying it forward”.

Her gentle young friend and caretaker, Mario Lemus, assisted her for many years. Christine’s brother, George Housen of Albany, Georgia, passed away exactly one year ago and she is survived by her eldest and beloved brother, Harry Housen, of Coral Gables, Florida, several cousins, many close friends, and her long-time loving special friend, Barclay Collins, of New York.

Funeral services will be held graveside at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn North Cemetery located at 3260 SW 8th St. Miami, FL 33135 on Friday, June 19th at 11 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Christine Housen to Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral or to Born Free Dog Shelter and Rescue