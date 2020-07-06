On May 1983, artists Christo and his wife Jeanne-Claude, created the project Surrounded Islands, encircling eleven uninhabited islands in Miami’s Biscayne Bay with pink fabric.

The installation of Surrounded Islands was erected between the cities of Miami, North Miami, the Village of Miami Shores and Miami Beach. The islands were wrapped with 6.5 million square feet of floating pink woven polypropylene fabric covering the surface of the water and extending out 200 feet from each island into the bay.

The installation was up for two weeks and was quite welcomed by the Miami community. The installation could be seen from land, the water, and the air.

Surrounded Islands became one of the milestones of the Miami’s cultural history.

According to WPLG, Channel 10, Christo died Sunday at his home in New York. He was 84.

His death was announced on Twitter and the artist’s web page. No cause was given.