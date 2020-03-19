In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Archdiocese of Miami has suspended all scheduled celebrations of Mass and other liturgical events, effective March 18. The suspension extends to any parish or ministry event, including rosary, prayer and Bible study groups.

Excluded are already-scheduled events where postponement would be challenging, such as baptisms or weddings which are usually scheduled way in advance. The Archdiocese said they might be scaled back, limiting attendance to immediate family members “who are not sick and are not advised by their doctors to self-isolate. Appropriate social distancing should be observed”

Parishes will remain open in but no face-to-face services will be performed, only by phone or email contact.

The archdioceses said “Priests who are otherwise not impeded are expected to celebrate daily Mass for the intentions of the faithful albeit without their presence. Also, priests and other parish staff who are not sick or otherwise advised to self-isolate, while exercising prudence and observing social distancing, will be available to the faithful at the parish offices.”

Parishes are encouraged to livestream celebrations of Mass, as St Agnes in Key Biscayne did last weekend. In a statement Archbishop Thomas Wenski said “These efforts will enable the faithful to continue to remain close to the Lord and the church in this challenging time, while protecting one another and the community against COVID-19.”

Radio Paz-830 AM, the Archdiocese of Miami’s radio station, continues to broadcast in Spanish.