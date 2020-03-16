The City of Miami has cancelled all public meetings until April 1, 2020 to prevent unnecessary gatherings and encourage social distancing. This includes all City advisory board, committee and hearing board meetings, as well as regularly scheduled City Commission meetings.

Also, starting this morning, the City began screening all employees and visitors for symptoms of COVID-19 prior to granting entry into City buildings. Individuals who are cleared will be given a colored wristband that must be worn at all times during their visit (wristband colors will change daily). Visitors who show any signs or symptoms stated on the CDC's COVID-19 flyer will be denied entry and directed to contact the Department of Health immediately.