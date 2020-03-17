With the goal to eliminate unnecessary Person-to-Person contact in public, the City of Miami has issued an order mandating all entertainment establishments and non-essential businesses closed to patrons until further notice. This comes in light of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic which has seen the number of positive cases rise to 32 in Miami-Dade as of 11 a.m. today.

The impacted types of entertainment businesses due to close as of 11:59pm today March 17, 2020 include:

All alcohol service establishments that do not serve food, including bars, nightclubs and lounges. Bars that serve food may continue to do so for takeout only

Dine-in Restaurants. Restaurants may sell food for takeout/delivery/drive-thru on a 24-hour basis. Proprietors must establish social distancing measures for patrons waiting in line

Entertainment venues including movie theatres, live performance venues, bowling alleys and arcades

Gyms and fitness centers

Notable exceptions include the fact dine-in restaurants may provide takeout/delivery/drive-thru service at any hour.

Not affected by the closure order are:

Grocery stores

Food banks

Pharmacies

Commissaries

Cafeterias and restaurants located entirely within hospitals, nursing homes or similar facilities

To learn how you can do your part to slow the spread of COVID-19, take a moment to review the informational flyer down below furnished by the White House.