With the goal to eliminate unnecessary Person-to-Person contact in public, the City of Miami has issued an order mandating all entertainment establishments and non-essential businesses closed to patrons until further notice. This comes in light of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic which has seen the number of positive cases rise to 32 in Miami-Dade as of 11 a.m. today.
The impacted types of entertainment businesses due to close as of 11:59pm today March 17, 2020 include:
- All alcohol service establishments that do not serve food, including bars, nightclubs and lounges. Bars that serve food may continue to do so for takeout only
- Dine-in Restaurants. Restaurants may sell food for takeout/delivery/drive-thru on a 24-hour basis. Proprietors must establish social distancing measures for patrons waiting in line
- Entertainment venues including movie theatres, live performance venues, bowling alleys and arcades
- Gyms and fitness centers
Notable exceptions include the fact dine-in restaurants may provide takeout/delivery/drive-thru service at any hour.
Not affected by the closure order are:
- Grocery stores
- Food banks
- Pharmacies
- Commissaries
- Cafeterias and restaurants located entirely within hospitals, nursing homes or similar facilities
To learn how you can do your part to slow the spread of COVID-19, take a moment to review the informational flyer down below furnished by the White House.