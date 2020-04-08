This afternoon, the City of Miami, the municipality with the largest number of confirmed cases in the state - over 3,300 - issued Executive Order #20-07, making it mandatory that customers and workers inside grocery stores, pharmacies and convenience stores wear masks or face coverings.

The order goes into effect Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

Other cities have passed similar ordinances, including Miami Beach and Aventura and Key Biscayne will become the latest to do so.

The Village will be issuing Executive Order # 6 making it mandatory that all employees and customers in essential businesses must masks while inside the store. Mayor Davey announced this in his daily video message, followed by a Village Connect message from the Village.

The Village’s order goes into effect Monday, April 13, 2020 at 8 a.m.

Davey told Islander News that this “makes sense” and he is encouraging all residents to wear some kind of protective mask “adhering to CDC guidelines” when out of their houses. He also wished those residents celebrating, a Happy Passover.

The Village's order states: Facial Covering is Encouraged for all persons that are outside of their homes

In the latest report, the Health Department now lists 47 confirmed cases in 33149 and 46 labeled “Key Biscayne”

Last week, the CDC issued revised guidelines encouraging people to wear Cloth Face Coverings. The CDC added this in addition to maintaining 6-feet social distancing. CDC is additionally advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.

This as Miami-Dade County reported 242 new cases during the day, now at 5,461 positive tests and the death toll reached 50.

Overall, there are close to 16,000 cases now in Florida (15,698) and 323 deaths.