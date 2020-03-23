In a move to protect those most at risk from complications caused by the COVID19 virus, the City of Miami announced a program to serve residents ages 65+ who lack access to transportation.

The program will be offered through its Department of Fire-Rescue and targets seniors residing within the boundaries of the city who are unable to drive or arrange transportation. City of Miami has a large population of seniors. The new home visit program will operate between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily.

This comes at a time when City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who himself has tested positive for COVID19, has called for an emergency meeting to “…discuss any and all actions necessary to deal with a mandatory shelter-in-place order or curfew."

The meeting, which will held using digital communications tools since Governor DeSantis suspended all local government from meeting at a specific public place, is scheduled for Wednesday, March 23 at 8 p.m.