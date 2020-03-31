In their 10 a.m. update Tuesday, the Health Department reported 116 more COVID19 positive tests in City of Miami. There are now 1,047 cases in the closest municipality to Key Biscayne.

This represents 17% of the total number of Florida residents which have tested positive throughout the state.

The top 10 municipalities with the most positive cases in Miami-Dade County are:

Miami – 1047 Miami Beach – 236 - (39 new cases reported overnight) Hialeah – 221 - (16 new cases reported overnight) North Miami Beach – 47 - (5 new cases reported overnight) Homestead – 46 - (6 new cases reported overnight) Miami Gardens – 43 - (4 new cases reported overnight) Aventura – 30 - (2 new cases reported overnight) Doral – 24 – (3 new cases reported overnight) North Miami – 24 – (6 new cases reported overnight) South Miami – 23 – (no new cases reported overnight)

Key Biscayne has 20 confirmed cases.

COVID-19 is the name of the illness caused by the coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, it is a respiratory illness with symptoms including sore throat, a dry cough, fever and shortness of breath. The virus can spread from person to person, but good hygiene can prevent infection.