Hi Justo.

In the Oct 1 issue, Peter describes his belief that things may be getting better as it pertains to climate change.

He mentions a time when you could not walk the beach and would have to climb the seawalls at Key Colony and The Key Biscayne Hotel. I too remember that.

What he needs to know is that those seawalls are still there but covered by the sand we poured during our first beach renourishment.

orge Mendia M.D.