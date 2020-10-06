Dear Editor,

This picture was taken on Wednesday, Sept. 23. We had not had a storm; the seaweed deposited is the result of a very high tide. The base of the lighthouse must have had 1-2 feet of water.

There was seaweed deposited inside the park for 200 yards to the northwest on the Biscayne Bay side.

Climate change and the vulnerability of Bill Baggs Park and Key Biscayne is a reality.

What plan is there to deal with the seawall in the park, which is deteriorating?

Best regards,

Brian Corbett, MBE