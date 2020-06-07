Close to almost 7 million cases and 400,000 global coronavirus-related deaths. Israel opens then closes dozens of schools. UK considers closing reopened beaches. India outbreak spikes. Brazil takes down COVID-19 data.

Sunday, the number of worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic exceed 400,000. The updated data shows at least 6.9 million people infected globally, this according to data published by Johns Hopkins University.

In the US, more than 112,000 Americans have died and there are now close to 2 million confirmed cases across the nation.

More than 175,000 deaths are now reported across all of Europe.

After opening their beaches, leaders are warning, “Britain's beaches may have to be shut down because of a second coronavirus wave,” this according to an article on Sunday in UK’s Daily Mail.

According to the article, “The warning comes after sun-seekers up and down the country flocked to beaches to enjoy the warm weather last week,” as pictures showed “beaches packed with people, with many not following social distancing guidelines.”

NPR Sunday reported that two weeks after reopening schools, the Israeli government has closed “dozens of schools where students and staff were infected” ordering to close “any school where a virus case emerges.”

The outbreak after schools opened include 130 cases at a single school and at “least 42 kindergartens and schools have been shuttered indefinitely.”

India has overtaken Italy as the sixth worst-affected country, after another biggest single-day rise in confirmed Covid-19 infections.

On Saturday, India reported 9,887 new cases and the nation’s total of more than 247,000 makes India the 5th largest country with confirmed coronavirus cases, behind only the US, Brazil, Russia, Britain and Spain.

According to an article in The Guardian, officials warn India is “experts say the country is still nowhere near its peak,” yet it will begin opening up Monday after the “world’s largest lockdown, which has involved 1.3 billion people.”

Brazil has the second highest number of cases worldwide, with close to 700,000 cases, but according to a Reuters article, the government has removed certain historical information on the country’s outbreak from the website that reports statistical data on the outbreak.

According to Reuters, President Jair Bolsonaro “has played down the dangers of the pandemic, replaced medical experts in the Health Ministry with military officials and argued against state lockdowns to fight the virus.”