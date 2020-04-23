Commentary: Economy, health and the elections are a ‘perfect storm’ threat

Versión en español

The American economy is stopped and in a full freefall due to the coronavirus. After growing steadily for more than a decade, the economy is now in the midst of a dramatic decline of between 5% and 9%, according to various economic studies.

This is a highly complex situation. All signs indicate that the blockade being imposed by the pandemic could end hesitantly. The federal government is under strong political and social pressure, trying to balance terrifying economic indicators such as the historic zero price of crude oil and record unemployment, with the need to react urgently. And all of this just a few months before the November presidential election.

Health experts cited by various media entities say that putting health security first means only reopening the economy after COVID-19 cases in an area have decreased for 14 days, 90 percent of the contacts by infected people have been traced, when healthcare workers’ infections are eradicated, and there are enough recovery sites for mild cases.

All these conditions together, consecutive and fast, will not be easy to achieve.

Some experts say the US would need to triple the number of coronavirus tests it is currently administering before the country can reopen. An average of 146,000 people per day are being tested nationwide for the virus so far this month, according to the COVID Monitoring Project. But to reopen the country in mid-May, as the government wants, the number of daily tests should be between 500,000 to 700,000, according to researchers at Harvard University.

Despite the fact the federal and state governments are trying to control the pandemic and resume activities, the number of victims continues to increase. This week, the United States was approaching a million cases and 50,000 deaths. Meanwhile, protests over the lockdown orders continue with people demanding a return to public activity and work, are growing. People are concerned about their loss of income and likelihood of months without jobs.

These protests violated social distancing orders to demand the reopening of the economy. The demonstrations took place in Austin, Texas, in Indianapolis, Carson City, Nevada, Annapolis, Maryland; Salt Lake City, and Brookfield, Wisconsin.

President Donald Trump must balance the health factors as he strategizes how to move quickly out of this economic crisis and prepare to formally campaign for the November election. It will be a tough campaign because even when the economy gets working again it will likely be with restrictions, with consumers who have little money, and a lingering fear about going out in public to be among crowds.