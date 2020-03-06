Llorente: Village Manager needs to take mayor’s criticism to heart for good of village

The statement Mayor Michael Davey delivered to the council at the February 11 meeting, expressing his concerns about the tendency of Village Manager Andrea Agha to increase bureaucracy in Village administration, was not that big a deal. Rather, I thought it was a legitimate opinion of an elected mayor expressed to his colleagues. However, it appears the majority of his colleagues did not share the mayor's view.

Vice Mayor Brett Moss and council member Allison McCormick, attentive students of the realities of our village, decided to wait before making any comments -- until they could hear a verdict from residents who observed what the Mayor was expressing.

The mayor explained that in an earlier private conversation with the manager, he told her he was not going to do anything about his concerns until the March 10 meeting. But it appears Mrs. Agha considered what the mayor told her in confidence as a threat, and she called friends and told them. So the mayor, aware his private conversation with the manager had been disclosed, decided to deliver that conversation during the council meeting.

In my opinion, there was very little thoughtful analysis in what the manager did. I assume the manager knows it would take four affirmative votes in the council to criticize her performance, and that ample discussion by the entire council can clarify most issues.

Key Biscayners have since 1991 confirmed procedures that have been followed for the satisfaction and benefit for our community with regards to council actions.

So I find it unusual, and disturbing, that an experienced and professional manager, who obviously discussed extensively with the council all details of the demands and comments she heard from the mayor, reacted in that manner.

We have all known Mayor Davey for years, as he previously served eight years on the council, demonstrating impeccable conduct and relaxed demeanor. Nobody has ever seen aggressive action in his personality, only intense performance of his duty. And plenty of love for his family and this community. For anybody to imply that Mayor Davey has a mean thought in his mind is ridiculous. But to say that he will not hesitate to protect our village is correct. Let’s remember that the true definition of Key Biscayne as “Paradise Found” is not only based on the beauty of our Island, but also in the quality of our conduct and our residents.

It is essential that the council listen to the majority of residents who have been attentively observing the present situation at Village Hall.

It is time to renew our principles and convey to Mrs. Andrea Agha that if she wants to continue in this prestigious administrative job, she should understand that her duty is to be responsive to the policies of our elected representatives, and help our village function with efficiency and definitely without bureaucratic excesses.