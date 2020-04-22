Community comes together to help feed LIberty City children

On Monday, April 20, Chef Michael Schwartz and his team started preparing 600 meals every day for the next three weeks for children and families in Liberty City. That’s 4,200 Meals Delivered to Liberty City Families Each Week.

The initiative is being funded through World Central Kitchen, Himan Brown Charitable Trust, and the Key Biscayne Foundation. Coordination on meal distribution is being handled by Wellness in the Schools, Chief Press Foundation, and Key Biscayne Community Foundation. The Miami-Dade College, Carrie Meeks Campus, is serving for site logistics.

Schwartz is the James Beard award-winning chef and owner of Miami’s Amara at Paraiso among other fine dining establishments.

For more information about WorldCentral Kitchen, click here.

For more information, or to donate to the Key Biscayne Community Foundation click here.