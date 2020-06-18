Community groups make their pitch for village funding at virtual budget workshop

It is early in the budget process, but the Key Biscayne Village Council spent hours Thursday night discussing funding requests from 14 community groups vying for a portion of $615,115 for fiscal year 2021.

Councilmember Allison McCormick started the workshop with a reminder about why the council requires such details for what represents only one percent of the overall budget, even before a preliminary budget is drafted.

“It’s important to see where their dollars are going but it’s even more important for people to see what is being done in their community,’’ she said.

The requests include:

Fourth of July Parade. The $30,000 request from the non-profit Key Biscayne 4th of July Parade Committee, the same as the previous year, will go toward parade floats, marching bands and stage and equipment. The event is considered one of the longest standing traditions in Key Biscayne.

Active Seniors on the Key. ASK is an organization of seniors over 50 who work together to provide a wide range of activities that allow seniors to continue living independently. The $34,000 request, same as the previous year, will pay for senior events and lunches, and fitness and balance classes.

Key Biscayne Car Week. This event was started by Emerson Fittipaldi, a local resident and racing legend, to give the village greater visibility with international crowds. The $32,000 request, up from $20,000 last year, will go toward race team expenses, private security for collector cars, a Key Biscayne Village tent, go-kart track improvements and more simulation locations.

Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce. The $90,350 request, an increase of $8,615 over the previous year, includes an additional $10,000 for staff, with a reduction in the request for visitor center improvements, down from $3,000 to $1,000 for fiscal 2021.

City Theater. Founded in 1996, programming for its popular City Shorts productions were suspended for 2020 due to COVID-19. The $17,000 request, up from $15,000, will go along with donations for sponsorships.

Key Biscayne Community Foundation. KBCF provides a variety of programs and services including Key Biscayne Citizen Scientist Project, Lighthouse Run Fund, Youth Athletics fund, Principal’s Coalition for the Good of Children, Village of Empathy: Kindness in Schools, Youth Council and others. The $125,000 request is the same funding level as last year.

Feline Trap, Neuter and Release. The program requested $15,000, the same as last year, to cover veterinarian costs, trapping and medical supplies. A total of 26 cats were impacted by the program last year.

Key Biscayne Historical and Heritage Society. They are requesting $15,000, as in the previous year, with the funding going toward programs promoting historical preservation, community building and volunteer engagement. The previous year’s allocation went to programs including a pop up museum in Village Hall.

Kindness in the Schools. KITS is a community-wide initiative with a mission to promote a culture of kindness, respect and support among each other in Key Biscayne. The $5,000 request, same as previous year, will go toward lectures and student talks, events and meetings and supplies.

Key Biscayne Piano Festival. The request for $128,615 represents the largest request increase -- $99,115 more than the previous year’s allocation, which was used to put on four concerts in a season cut short by virus shut downs. The 2021 request would expand the series to 15 concerts.

Rotary Grand Bazaar and Fourth of July Picnic on the Village Green. The request is for $5,500, up from $4,000, to pay for both events, with the Grand Bazaar requesting $3,600 of that amount.

Youth Lead Change. Key Biscayne Youth Lead Change provides educational, leadership and entrepreneurship programs to help students ages 13 to 25, define, establish and grow initiatives. The request for $18,000 is $1,000 more than the previous year.

A Zero Waste Culture. The request of $21,650, up from last year’s $13, 805, which was not spent, includes funding the creation of a Key Biscayne Community Compost facility and program, with the location to be determined.

Key Biscayne Children’s Business Fair. This event has taken place for the past two years. On Feb. 9, the fair featured 90 participants, 53 businesses and 1,200 visitors. The $6,000 request is the first village request for the event.

The total amount being requested by all groups is $615,115 -- $124,075 more than was requested for the previous year.