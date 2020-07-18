Complaint filed against village over claim resident denied right to file for mayoral election

The Village of Key Biscaye has had a complaint filed against it with the Florida Elections Commission alleging that a resident was denied the right to file as a candidate for the 2020 Mayoral election.

The complaint was filed July 1 by Gustavo Tellez, claiming he was misled by then interim Village Clerk Peter J. Kulpa when he attempted to secure paperwork to file for the election.

The village was given 14 days to respond to the complaint.

Tellez, who lives in Key Colony, could not be reached for comment.

Local attorney David Winker called the complaint is “a pretty serious allegation” -- claiming that Kulpa, who was serving as interim village clerk at the time, was ‘interfering with an election’ in violation of Fla Stat 104.31 by making it difficult or impossible for other candidates to run against Mayor Mike Davey.

“Violation of this statute carries a criminal penalty and, if found guilty, (Kulpa) would be guilty of a misdemeanor of the third degree,” Winker said, adding that the statute also provides criminal punishment for anyone filing a complaint “while knowing that the allegations contained in such complaint are false or without merit.”

Once the village’s response is received, the Elections Commission will determine if probable cause exists that a violation occurred.

The complaint states that on May 27, Tellez contacted Kulpa requesting the forms necessary to register as a candidate for the mayor’s race. Kulpa responded May 28 saying Tellez should pick up the forms at the village’s office.

Tellez requested the document package be sent via email or mail, but Kulpa denied the request, noting that at 500 pages the packet was too bulky to email or send in the mail.

The complaint notes that, at the time, Miami-Dade County was under Phase 1 Limited Approach quarantine to reopening non-essential businesses, meaning the village was offering limited in-person government services and non-essential services had been closed.

The clerk’s email also said: “The deadline for qualifying for Village Council is in August. No earlier than 12:00 noon on Monday, August 10, 2020 and no later than 12:00 noon on Thursday, August 20, 2020. There is no mandate that you must pick up the handbook personally. Anyone can retrieve it and bring it to you."

Tellez notes that the email did not disclose that the deadline for the mayor election was June 12, which was the same day Mayor Davey was declared as reelected because no other candidate had registered to run. Tellez said the notice of deadline to file wasn’t even on the village website until June 11, not June 8, as Kulpa claimed.

When reached for comment on this story, Village Attorney Chad Friedman said, "The Village does not comment on pending matters such as this."