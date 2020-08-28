Complexities of shoreline protection discussed during GO bond town hall

Of all the initiatives possibly covered under the Village of Key Biscayne resilience General Obligation (GO) Bonds, protecting the beaches and shoreline is one of the least controversial -- and most complex -- issues.

Considering permitting requirements, and the impact of sea level rise, the long-term solution for the beaches will be a challenge, according to Chief Resilience and Sustainability Officer, Dr. Roland Samimy, who on recently led the second of three virtual town halls under the theme “everything is connected.”

To begin with, Samimy explained, shoreline protection is about managing energy that results in shoreline erosion and there are natural physical, ecological, biological and human factors that affect shoreline protection strategies.

“All of these things work together, they are interconnected and create a complex set of equations and calculations that need to be worked through to determine what is the best approach for protecting a shoreline,’’ he said.

The depth of bedrock offshore, and the consistency of the sediment on the ocean floor, are key factors in shoreline protection because of wave energy, he said.

Natural offshore reefs covered with sea grasses are the first line of defense and serve as an effective dissipater of wave energy by providing stability to otherwise soft and shifting sediments, he said. Wind intensity and direction also plays into the equation.

The final piece of the puzzle are water currents and tidal movements, which cause sand migration, he added. This has been a factor on shoreline changes since 1852, he said.

Shoreline protection strategies vary according to exact location with a “living shoreline” most preferable in the “green” sense, he said. From there the options include sand nourishment only, sand nourishment with vegetation on dunes, submerged offshore breakwaters, and groin or rock structure perpendicular to the beach that interrupts sand movement.

Beach nourishment has occurred on Key Biscayne since 1969 and for a time the island had sea walls that eventually crumbled and were replaced by dunes, he said.

The challenges of submerged breakwaters, in addition to having to meet strict environmental permitting and seagrass mitigation requirements, is that they can impact water circulation and sand transport -- sometimes depositing sand away from the existing shoreline, he said.

If approved by voters in November, the GO bonds initially would fund $3 million in Series 1 for nourishment projects, as well as a detailed breakwater analysis that would be required for any offshore structures.

“This protection needs to get done and they’re not that many options,’’ he said.

On Tuesday, November 3, 2020 residents of the Village of Key Biscayne will have the opportunity to vote on the VKB Resilience General Obligation Bond Referendum.

Other virtual town halls on the GO bonds covering how they can help fund sea level rise/flooding projects and hardening and undergrounding of infrastructure will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 and Sept. 17.

For more information, visit the Web site vkbresilience.org