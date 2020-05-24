Miami-Dade County is now including “pools in private communities, such as condominium and apartment complexes” in the June 1st date for county beaches to reopen.

Gimenez made the announcement Sunday, during a virtual meeting with the mayors and city managers of Dade's coastal communities and medical experts.

Social restrictions on pools are not available as of this post.

In a Sunday video message, Village Mayor Mike Davey shared some of the restrictions that now exist in draft form, to be finalized Tuesday.

Facemasks will be required to enter any county beach, including Key Biscayne. They do not have to be worn while in the water or maintaining social distance.

“You will be turned away from the beach if you don’t have a “facial covering ready to use at all times,” the draft of the county guidelines say.

No organized group or athletic activities like volleyball are permitted.

Swimming, surfing, kayaking and paddle-boarding are allowed. No shared equipment.

Sunbathing and sitting on personal chairs and towels is permitted, provided six feet of distance is kept between parties not in the same household.

No tents on the beaches and no group larger than 10 may gather at any time.

Davey said “we will have enforcement on the beach” adding “we don’t want to lose the right to keep our beaches open.”.

The county added “Police services “are required”

Dog parks will remain closed for the time being.