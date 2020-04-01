Water and sewer usage has gone up as the result of residents staying at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department to urge conservation and for customers to watch what they flush.

Exact water use figures for Key Biscayne are hard to determine by month because that data is a function of reading meters, which is done quarterly, officials said. But the impact of the coronavirus shut-ins – compounded by a recent lack of rain -- is easily seen in the amount of water needed system wide, according to information collected by the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department.

“On the water production side, our overall daily production has jumped from around 310 MGD (million gallons a day) to something over 330 MGD over the past couple of weeks, despite the closure of many businesses,” said Deputy Director Douglas Yoder. “We attribute this to people being home and the very dry weather,’’

Key Biscayne Village Manager Andrea Agha said the water usage matter is one of many facing the community. Agha said she has not received any guidance from WASD on this issue, but will reach out “to see what concerns and/or actions the county is taking, and act accordingly.”

“The village is executing an abundance of caution to protect our community,” she said “We will continue to communicate village-wide efforts and take necessary action to keep the Village of Key Biscayne safe and healthy.”

The seasonal drought problem is also compounded this year by most of the county’s 2.7 million residents being at home, washing hands more frequently, doing more dishes and laundry, and taking more showers. Many are also watering their gardens and bathing their dogs more as they now have time.

On the wastewater side, the utility is concerned because people are cleaning and disinfecting more frequently with bleach wipes and sometimes substituting other paper products for toilet paper, such as baby wipes and paper towels, due to store shortages, according to the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department website.

“We are imploring residents to throw these items away in the trash and not flush them down the toilet,” said Kevin Lynskey, Water and Sewer Department director. “These items do not break down in the sewer lines and can cause significant clogs that could lead to sewage spills and pump system failures and treatment plant issues.’’

Like the rest of the county, the water and sewer department is working under emergency conditions to assure “that our water will remain accessible and safe to drink and that our wastewater services will be unaffected,’’ according to its website. ”As you stock up on supplies, bottled water is not one of the items about which you need to be concerned.”