Cooler temps don’t stop women golfers from their fun

Members of the Key Biscayne Women's Golf Association enjoyed a beautiful day on the links of Crandon Park On Dec. 3, despite the cooler temperatures.

Winners of the Points Tournament were as follows: Cristina Soulavy, first place, and Hiroko Asano, second,. Winners of the birdie/chip-in pot were Merry Hedrich, Bobbie Voglino and Hiroko Asano.

The ladies play at 8:30 a.m. every Tuesday from November through April at Crandon Park. Newcomers are always welcome. For further information call the pro shop: (305) 361-9129.