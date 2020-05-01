Florida’s Health Department updated the number of COVID19 cases across the state. The report shows “Key Biscayne” with 63 cases and 33149 with 65. For an explanation on the in the 2 figures, click here.

Across the state, there are 34,728 Floridians infected with the virus and more than 5,700 hospitalized.

Miami-Dade County reports 12,257 confirmed cases and 1,576 residents hospitalized. City of Miami has 61% of the county’s cases (7,490).

Broward County now has over 5,000 cases (5,015).

The United States crossed the 1 million mark this morning, with 1.070,620 confirmed cases.

Globally the number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus now exceeds 3.2 million (3,278,546)