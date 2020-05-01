Friday morning update 33149 with 65 cases

Florida’s Health Department updated the number of COVID19 cases across the state. The report shows “Key Biscayne” with 63 cases and 33149 with 65. For an explanation on the in the 2 figures, click here.

Across the state, there are 34,728 Floridians infected with the virus and more than 5,700 hospitalized.

Miami-Dade County reports 12,257 confirmed cases and 1,576 residents hospitalized. City of Miami has 61% of the county’s cases (7,490).

Broward County now has over 5,000 cases (5,015).

The United States crossed the 1 million mark this morning, with 1.070,620 confirmed cases.

Globally the number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus now exceeds 3.2 million (3,278,546)

