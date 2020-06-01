Condo pools can now open. Bill Baggs and beaches remain closed. Gimenez wants to meet good-deed demonstrators. Davey: “Let’s stand out as a community” – oh yes, and there are now 18,000 COVID-19 cases in Dade; new cases on the key.

Versión en español

In a Sunday video message, Village Mayor Mike Davey implored Key Biscayne to continue working together to slow down the coronavirus outbreak on the island, saying “Let’s stand out as a community that stands together” and telling residents he “share your disappointment” over the postponement of the beaches reopening.

Davey also mentioned the village is planning a vigil of peace for later this week.

While beaches remain closed, condo pools managed by HOA’s can now open and some have. Lap swimmers could be seen swimming early Monday morning in some of the island’s complexes.

In a press release, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said he wants to meet and commend the demonstrators who kept other protesters from breaking into the CVS in Downtown Miami Sunday night.

According to WSVN Channel 7 News, before the countywide Sunday night curfew went into effect at 9 p.m. protesters threw bricks to try and break-in and loot a CVS store on Biscayne Blvd, but were turned away as other protesters discourage the vandals from being successful.

And yes, we are still amidst the coronavirus pandemic, with Florida’s Health Department reporting Sunday there are now 56,163 Floridians who have been infected with the virus.

Key Biscayne now has 68 reported cases, while zip code 33149 reports 72 confirmed cases, an increase of 2.

Miami-Dade reports 18,000 cases, while Broward is at 7,126 and Palm Beach is almost at 6,000 cases (5,996).

Staying in lockstep with Miami-Dade County, state officials Sunday night delayed the opening of Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park until further notice. Park Manager Art Yerian said via email that he did not know when the park would reopen, “maybe Tuesday” added Yerian.

With no human interaction, the key’s beaches are the cleanest they have been in a while. Photos sent in by resident Teri Scott, shows pristine pictures awaiting residents when they open.

Manny Rionda from FillaBag reminds residents there are stations set up all along the beach for residents to help keep the beaches clean by doing their part and pick up any garbage they see.